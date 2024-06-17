Abbottabad Police celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with enthusiasm

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with religious zeal at the Abbottabad Police Lines Headquarters, where the District Police organized a traditional grand feast to mark the occasion.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, and DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, along with other senior police officers, participated in the Eid prayers held at the Police Lines Mosque.

They extended Eid greetings to the personnel and joined the grand feast arranged by the district police.

Moreover, the officers paid tribute to martyred police officers and Jawans by laying flowers at the Police Martyrs' Memorial and offering prayers for their departed souls.

The event highlighted the spirit of unity and respect within the police community during this significant religious festival.