Abbottabad Police Conducts Flag March To Ensure Law, Order

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:23 PM

Abbottabad Police conducts flag march to ensure law, order

Abbottabad Police conducts flag march to ensure law and order situation and make people feel safe during the month of Muharram

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Police conducts flag march to ensure law and order situation and make people feel safe during the month of Muharram.

Abbottabad police convoy satrted flag march from police lines led by SP Owais Shafiq and returned from Shaheen Chowk, Imambargah and Lady Garden in front of Fawara Chowk and Ayub Medical Complex and paid a full visit to Havelian city.

The flag march was attended by SSP Traffic, Tariq Khan, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, all DSPs and SHOs, besides Elite Commandos, BD Squad, Line Personnel.

According to details, all security arrangements have been completed for the peaceful conduct of Muharram processions in Abbottabad.

The flag march started from Abbottabad Police Line, passed through Supply Markets Complex and ended at Havelian Chamba Bridge and then returned to Abbottabad Police Line.

In order to make the monitoring process systematic and effective, the integrated intelligence network has been further expanded and activated.

