Abbottabad Police Conducts Mock Exercise

Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Abbottabad police conducts mock exercise

Abbottabad Police Thursday conducted a mock exercise at Iqra Academy to increase capabilities of the force in averting any untoward incident in an effective way

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Police Thursday conducted a mock exercise at Iqra academy to increase capabilities of the force in averting any untoward incident in an effective way.

Elite Force Commandos of Abbottabad police conducted a mock exercise at educational institution Iqra Academy that was participated by students and staff members besides personnel of Elite Commandos, Rapid Response Force, District Police, Bomb Disposal Squad, Canine Unite and Security Branch.

At the end of mock exercise In Charge Rapid Response Force briefed students of Iqra Academy to tackle emergency situation and save precious lives during emergencies.

