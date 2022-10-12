UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Police Continues Awareness Campaign To Prevent Child Abuse

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan the police on Wednesday continued the awareness campaign to prevent child abuse, an awareness lecture was held at Rehmaniya Public School and The Curators Public School within the limits of City police station

Additional SHO Women Police Station, Additional SHO City and Lady Councilor Samira Nosheen informed the children about good touch, and bad touch and encouraged the children not to take anything from strangers, police officers also gave necessary instructions to the children regarding possible rescue procedures in case of emergency situation.

Children were encouraged to remember emergency numbers, parents' phone numbers, and home addresses and feel free to share any unpleasant activity with parents. Appreciating the efforts of Abbottabad Police, requested to expand it further and continue the series so that children can be mentally and physically prepared to deal with any kind of situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

