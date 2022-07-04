UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Police Crackdown Against Drug Dealers And Extortionists Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Abbottabad police crackdown against drug dealers and extortionists continues

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, Abbottabad police Sunday continued crackdown against drug dealers, land grabbers and extortion mafia which began two months ago

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, Abbottabad police Sunday continued crackdown against drug dealers, land grabbers and extortion mafia which began two months ago.

Due to the excellent investigation of Abbottabad police, the request for bail grant for drug dealers was also canceled by the High Court while crackdowns were carried out against 5 gangs in Havelian, Mirpur and Mangal areas on the complaints of the victims against the land grabbers and extortion mafia.

Abbottabad police arrested 142 drug dealers in the last two months and recovered 200 kg of hashish, 50.574 kg of heroin, 06 kg ice and 521 bottles of liquor worth millions of rupees and 37 accused were sent to jail and land, plots and houses were returned to the affected families.

DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan after assuming charge of the district police organized regular workshops for police officers to improve the registration and investigation of important cases such as drugs, in which the services of a number of legal experts were hired to improve registration and investigation of drug cases, Abbottabad police investigators soon overcame these shortcomings.

On the other hand, the other major issue of the city and the people was the land grabbing and extortion mafia to control it, to accomplish this task, Abbottabad Police, under the supervision of the District Police Chief, worked day and night and rescued many poor and oppressed citizens from the illegal occupation of land and freed them from extortion.

People of district Abbottabad can now report their problem to DPO Abbottabad without any hindrance on a simple request, after conducting a police inquiry the concerned police station will be bound to provide justice to the oppressed. Social and public circles have admired the performance of Abbottabad Police and have paid rich tributes to the DPO.

