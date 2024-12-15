Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Crackdown, Motorcycle Thief Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Abbottabad police crackdown, motorcycle thief arrested

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Following the directives of DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail the district police intensified their crackdown against criminal elements.

As part of this operation, Mirpur Police, led by SHO Sardar Tahir Saleem, arrested a motorcycle thief following an exchange of fire.

The incident occurred on Meera Tal Road within the jurisdiction of Mirpur Police Station. According to police reports, two motorcycle thieves were confronted by law enforcement.

During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects, identified as Aurangzeb, son of Muhammad Haq, a resident of Pattan, Kohistan, was injured by gunfire from his own accomplice.

Aurangzeb was immediately arrested in an injured condition and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession.

A search operation is underway to apprehend his accomplice, who managed to escape.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 15AA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Murder Fire Police Exchange Abbottabad Police Station Meera Road Kohistan Mirpur Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

11 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

24 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan