Abbottabad Police Crackdown, Motorcycle Thief Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Following the directives of DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail the district police intensified their crackdown against criminal elements.
As part of this operation, Mirpur Police, led by SHO Sardar Tahir Saleem, arrested a motorcycle thief following an exchange of fire.
The incident occurred on Meera Tal Road within the jurisdiction of Mirpur Police Station. According to police reports, two motorcycle thieves were confronted by law enforcement.
During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects, identified as Aurangzeb, son of Muhammad Haq, a resident of Pattan, Kohistan, was injured by gunfire from his own accomplice.
Aurangzeb was immediately arrested in an injured condition and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession.
A search operation is underway to apprehend his accomplice, who managed to escape.
A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 15AA.
