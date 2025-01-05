Abbottabad Police Crackdown On Criminals, Arrests Injured Motorcycle Thief
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Following the directives of District Police Chief Umar Tufail PSP, the Abbottabad police have intensified their crackdown against criminal elements in the district.
In a recent operation within the jurisdiction of Mangal Police Station, an encounter took place between the police and suspected criminals.
During the exchange, a motorcycle thief was apprehended in an injured condition. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and seized weapons from the suspect.
Police officials stated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of citizens.
The injured suspect has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and further investigation is underway.
