Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Crackdown On Criminals, Arrests Injured Motorcycle Thief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Abbottabad Police crackdown on criminals, arrests injured motorcycle thief

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Following the directives of District Police Chief Umar Tufail PSP, the Abbottabad police have intensified their crackdown against criminal elements in the district.

In a recent operation within the jurisdiction of Mangal Police Station, an encounter took place between the police and suspected criminals.

During the exchange, a motorcycle thief was apprehended in an injured condition. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and seized weapons from the suspect.

Police officials stated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of citizens.

The injured suspect has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Exchange Abbottabad Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

9 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

19 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

19 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

19 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

19 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

19 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

19 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

19 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

19 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan