Abbottabad police crackdown weapons recovered, suspect arrested in encounter

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Bagnother Police on Friday arrested a suspect following an exchange of fire between police and armed assailants near Harnu Disal Bridge.

According to police sources, the suspect, Zohaib alias "Zebi," son of Muhammad Pervaiz, a resident of Mari Khankhel, Mansehra, was injured and taken into custody. He was wanted in multiple cases, including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, and illegal weapons possession.

At the time of the encounter, Zohaib and his accomplice were present at Harnu Disal Bridge when police arrived to apprehend them. Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, prompting retaliation.

During the exchange, Zohaib sustained injuries and was arrested.

A 30-bore pistol along with cartridges was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against both suspects and efforts are underway to arrest the second accomplice.

Meanwhile, Abbottabad Police have intensified their crackdown against criminal elements. In a scheduled search and strike operation, SHO Sherwan Police Station, Sardar Nazak Mahmood, led inspections and recovered multiple illegal weapons, including a 12-bore single-barrel shotgun, a 12-bore double-barrel shotgun, a 12-bore repeater gun, and a .222 calibre rifle along with 15 cartridges. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Arms Ordinance.