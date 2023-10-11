Abbottabad Police Department hosts welcome ceremony for new police constables

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail Wednesday extended a warm welcome to the newly recruited police constables during a ceremony held at the Abbottabad Police Headquarters where 375 male and 81 female police officers, participated as special guests.

While addressing the ceremony DPO Abbottabad emphasized the significance of their roles, underlining the need for professionalism, discipline, and the delivery of public services in the most exemplary manner.

He encouraged them to embrace public service as their guiding principle and also highlighted the longstanding tradition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as representatives of the public's aspirations throughout history.

During the event, DPO Abbottabad outlined the guidelines for conducting training sessions for the newly recruited constables in the police lines before their basic training. He also issued instructions to the heads of various police departments to prioritize the resolution of issues and complaints raised by the newly recruited officers and to ensure the provision of all necessary facilities.