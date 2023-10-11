Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Department Hosts Welcome Ceremony For New Police Constables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Abbottabad Police Department hosts welcome ceremony for new police constables

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail Wednesday extended a warm welcome to the newly recruited police constables during a ceremony held at the Abbottabad Police Headquarters where 375 male and 81 female police officers, participated as special guests.

While addressing the ceremony DPO Abbottabad emphasized the significance of their roles, underlining the need for professionalism, discipline, and the delivery of public services in the most exemplary manner.

He encouraged them to embrace public service as their guiding principle and also highlighted the longstanding tradition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as representatives of the public's aspirations throughout history.

During the event, DPO Abbottabad outlined the guidelines for conducting training sessions for the newly recruited constables in the police lines before their basic training. He also issued instructions to the heads of various police departments to prioritize the resolution of issues and complaints raised by the newly recruited officers and to ensure the provision of all necessary facilities.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Male Event All

Recent Stories

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

16 minutes ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

12 hours ago
PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

13 hours ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

13 hours ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan