Abbottabad police establishes first control room to monitor covid-19

Abbottabad Police Monday established the first control room to monitor activities against coronavirus and the measures taken in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Police Monday established the first control room to monitor activities against coronavirus and the measures taken in the region.

According to the details, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, Abbottabad police established corona virus control room where technical staff would monitor the situation round the clock through linking control rooms of police all across Hazara division, hospitals and other departments through wireless, internet, telephone, fax and other sources.

Through the control room, the staff would get involved and collect information 24 hours from hospitals of Hazara division about the measures taken by the government and review the situation.

This was the first of its kind control room in the Hazara division which would monitor the local situation of covid-19.

Inspector General (IG) police KPK Sanaullah Abbassi while admiring the Hazara police initiative of coronavirus control room directed all districts in KP to establish control rooms for monitoring.