Abbottabad Police Establishes Flood Relief Camp For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Abbottabad police Sunday established a flood relief camp to help the flood victims which was highly appreciated by the residents of Abbottabad and said that police have set an example and generously helped their brothers in distress.

During the last 24 hours, people have donated 1162337 rupees cash while a huge quantity of food items and other necessities of life was also collected in the camp.

The public of Abbottabad city has actively participated in the relief camp established with the support of district police Abbottabad, Abbottabad Press Club and the business community, on the first day Acting Governor KP Mushtaq Ghani specially visited the relief campaign.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat along with other police and administrative officers, the business community, and media representatives also visited Abbottabad Bazaar and collected donations from shop to shop for the flood victims.

Despite heavy rain, the people of Abbottabad have also participated in the camp with enthusiasm and sacrifice to help their brothers and sisters who have been displaced owing to the flood and heavy downpour.

Besides the collection of 1.12 million rupees cash, people have also donated food items including flour, sugar, rice, pulses, milk, Ghee, oil, bakery goods, water bottles, blankets, pillows, clothes, sheets, bed sheets, and utensils, etc.

Additional SP Abbottabad Arif Javed, trade union representatives and Abbottabad Press Club members handed over the donations to Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.

DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan in his message to the people of Abbottabad said that in this hour of need and disaster, ensure maximum assistance to your brothers and sisters.

