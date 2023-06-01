Abbottabad police hands over three miscreants to the military authorities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Abbottabad police Thursday confirmed that three workers of a political party were handed over to the military authorities who were allegedly involved in the incidents of 9th May in Abbottabad.

According to the details, after the Chairman PTI Imran Khan's arrest, three workers responsible for causing unrest, destruction, and financial loss in Abbottabad were handed over to the military authorities for investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) City Police Station Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon informed the media that three workers of PTI were handed over to the military authorities including Yasar Aman, Muhammad Faisal, and Abdul Rahman, who are facing charges of terrorism and other related offenses.

He further said that a case had been registered against individuals, including several previous instances, at Cantonment Police Station.

Following the order of the Anti-Terrorism Court, the workers were handed over to the military authorities from the district jail in Abbottabad on 30th May for investigation. The court has issued an order to present them before the relevant authorities within 24 hours.