Abbottabad Police Hosted A Luncheon In Honor Of Police Officers, Soldiers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Abbottabad Police hosted a luncheon in honor of police officers, soldiers

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Abbottabad, Yasir Afridi, hosted a luncheon in honour of Abbottabad police officers and jawans for making the best security arrangements and performing their duties efficiently during Muharram ul Haram.

Hazara Region Deputy Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman was the chief guest and addressed the function and distributed certificates of appreciation and prizes among the best performing police officers.

He appreciated and paid tribute to all officials of police for performing the best security duties in Muharram.

According to the details, District Police Officer Abbottabad in honor of the police officers and youths of Abbottabad district who rendered their professional services in making full arrangements for security during Muharram and bringing all the processions and gatherings to a successful conclusion.

Yasir Afridi hosted the luncheon.

Addressing the function, DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel Al-Rahman said, "I pay tribute and congratulations to all of you for working together as a good team in Muharram and I hope that they will continue to do so in the future."All police units including District Police, FRP, Elite Force, RRF, Canine Unit, Bomb Disposal Unit, Special Branch performed their best duties assigned to them by the senior officers.

