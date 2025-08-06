Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Ink MoU With Psychiatric Center To Provide Mental Health And Rehabilitation Services

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Aimed at supporting the mental and emotional well-being of police personnel and their families, Abbottabad Police on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abbottabad Psychiatric Center

The agreement is designed to provide comprehensive psychological care and drug rehabilitation services to the families of police martyrs and officers who have sustained permanent disabilities while on duty. These services will be delivered in line with international standards.

Under the terms of the MoU, the families of martyred officers and disabled personnel will receive treatment entirely free of charge. Additionally, individuals referred by the police department will be eligible for a 50% discount on all services offered by the center.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Umar Tufail (PSP) described the agreement as a critical step toward addressing the long-overlooked mental health needs of law enforcement personnel. He emphasized that mental wellness is as important as physical health, particularly for those who serve in high-stress and high-risk roles.

As part of the collaboration, both institutions will jointly organize awareness seminars and workshops in educational institutions and police departments to promote mental health literacy and reduce stigma around psychological issues.

This partnership marks a progressive move by Abbottabad Police towards ensuring holistic support for its personnel and their families, reinforcing the department’s commitment to their overall well-being.

