- Home
- Pakistan
- Abbottabad Police ink MoU with Psychiatric Center to provide mental health and rehabilitation servic ..
Abbottabad Police Ink MoU With Psychiatric Center To Provide Mental Health And Rehabilitation Services
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Aimed at supporting the mental and emotional well-being of police personnel and their families, Abbottabad Police on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abbottabad Psychiatric Center
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Aimed at supporting the mental and emotional well-being of police personnel and their families, Abbottabad Police on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abbottabad Psychiatric Center.
The agreement is designed to provide comprehensive psychological care and drug rehabilitation services to the families of police martyrs and officers who have sustained permanent disabilities while on duty. These services will be delivered in line with international standards.
Under the terms of the MoU, the families of martyred officers and disabled personnel will receive treatment entirely free of charge. Additionally, individuals referred by the police department will be eligible for a 50% discount on all services offered by the center.
Speaking on the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Umar Tufail (PSP) described the agreement as a critical step toward addressing the long-overlooked mental health needs of law enforcement personnel. He emphasized that mental wellness is as important as physical health, particularly for those who serve in high-stress and high-risk roles.
As part of the collaboration, both institutions will jointly organize awareness seminars and workshops in educational institutions and police departments to promote mental health literacy and reduce stigma around psychological issues.
This partnership marks a progressive move by Abbottabad Police towards ensuring holistic support for its personnel and their families, reinforcing the department’s commitment to their overall well-being.
Recent Stories
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July
Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement
HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs
PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh7 seconds ago
-
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal8 seconds ago
-
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC10 seconds ago
-
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project11 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July13 seconds ago
-
FGRF joins hands with PHA in tree plantation21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls for unity of religious leaders to defeat terrorism21 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalized for Bari Imam Urs, anti-encroachment drive underway21 minutes ago
-
Sindh youth affairs department organizes inspirational session and azadi walk at NIC21 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark National Minorities Day, Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Court maintains Gandpur's status as absconder31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar calls for strategic overhaul to boost skilled labour exports31 minutes ago