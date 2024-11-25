Abbottabad Police intensified crackdown on drug dealers & criminals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a sustained effort to combat drug trafficking and criminal activities, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP on Monday has directed a series of operations under the supervision of various Station House Officers (SHOs) across the district.

SHO Mirpur, Tahir Saleem led a major operation that resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of illegal drugs. Police seized 2 kilograms and 20 grams of hashish from Ahmed Noor, son of Sahib Noor, a resident of Osmanabad.

Additionally, Osman Ghani, son of Zahoor, from Banda Qazi, was arrested with 730 grams of ice drug, and 2 kilograms and 584 grams of hashish were recovered from Ahmed Zubair, son of Sahib Noor, also a resident of Osmanabad. Cases have been registered against all the accused.

Meanwhile, SHO Nawan Shehar, Asghar Khan, arrested Taqaddus, son of Irshad, from Nilore Syedan, who was found under the influence of drugs, causing a disturbance in the area.

In another successful operation, Mohammad Akram, son of Mohammad Khan, from Gujarah Meira, was apprehended with 2 kilograms and 858 grams of hashish, and a case has been registered.

In a coordinated effort under DPO Umar Tufail PSP’s supervision, SHO Havelian, Shiraz Khan, conducted a search and strike operation within the Havelian police station's jurisdiction. The operation led to the recovery of two 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore repeaters, a 12-bore gun, a .303 rifle, and 61 cartridges. Cases have been registered under the Arms Act. Additionally, six cases were registered against landlords for harboring illegal tenants.

SHO Cantt. Cadet Abdul Ghafoor Qureshi arrested Sajjad, son of Liaquat, from Gohar Colony Nawan Shehar, with 760 grams of ice. A case has been registered against him as well.

DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, emphasized that these operations are part of the ongoing efforts to eliminate crime and maintain law and order in the district. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community.