Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Intensified Crackdown On Drug Dealers & Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Abbottabad Police intensified crackdown on drug dealers & criminals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a sustained effort to combat drug trafficking and criminal activities, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP on Monday has directed a series of operations under the supervision of various Station House Officers (SHOs) across the district.

SHO Mirpur, Tahir Saleem led a major operation that resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of illegal drugs. Police seized 2 kilograms and 20 grams of hashish from Ahmed Noor, son of Sahib Noor, a resident of Osmanabad.

Additionally, Osman Ghani, son of Zahoor, from Banda Qazi, was arrested with 730 grams of ice drug, and 2 kilograms and 584 grams of hashish were recovered from Ahmed Zubair, son of Sahib Noor, also a resident of Osmanabad. Cases have been registered against all the accused.

Meanwhile, SHO Nawan Shehar, Asghar Khan, arrested Taqaddus, son of Irshad, from Nilore Syedan, who was found under the influence of drugs, causing a disturbance in the area.

In another successful operation, Mohammad Akram, son of Mohammad Khan, from Gujarah Meira, was apprehended with 2 kilograms and 858 grams of hashish, and a case has been registered.

In a coordinated effort under DPO Umar Tufail PSP’s supervision, SHO Havelian, Shiraz Khan, conducted a search and strike operation within the Havelian police station's jurisdiction. The operation led to the recovery of two 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore repeaters, a 12-bore gun, a .303 rifle, and 61 cartridges. Cases have been registered under the Arms Act. Additionally, six cases were registered against landlords for harboring illegal tenants.

SHO Cantt. Cadet Abdul Ghafoor Qureshi arrested Sajjad, son of Liaquat, from Gohar Colony Nawan Shehar, with 760 grams of ice. A case has been registered against him as well.

DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, emphasized that these operations are part of the ongoing efforts to eliminate crime and maintain law and order in the district. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Law And Order Police Station Drugs Asghar Khan Shiraz Mirpur Havelian Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

12 minutes ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

41 minutes ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

3 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan