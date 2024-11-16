Abbottabad Police intensify crackdown on criminal elements, two drug dealers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, the Abbottabad Police on Saturday has intensified its operations against criminal elements in the district, arrested two drug dealers and seized illegal weapons.

SHO City Police Station Inspector Muhammad Nawaz apprehended Babar, son of Firdous, a resident of Lower Malikpura. During the operation, police seized 2 kilograms and 612 grams of heroin from the accused. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

SHO Mirpur Police Station Inspector Sardar Tahir Saleem led another successful raid, arresting Bilal, son of Sher Alam, a resident of Jhugiyan. Police recovered 4 kilograms and 96 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspect.

These actions demonstrate Abbottabad Police's unwavering commitment to curbing criminal activities and ensuring the safety of citizens. The district police continue their efforts to eliminate drug trafficking and other illegal practices in the area.