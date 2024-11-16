Abbottabad Police Intensify Crackdown On Criminal Elements, Two Drug Dealers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, the Abbottabad Police on Saturday has intensified its operations against criminal elements in the district, arrested two drug dealers and seized illegal weapons.
SHO City Police Station Inspector Muhammad Nawaz apprehended Babar, son of Firdous, a resident of Lower Malikpura. During the operation, police seized 2 kilograms and 612 grams of heroin from the accused. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.
SHO Mirpur Police Station Inspector Sardar Tahir Saleem led another successful raid, arresting Bilal, son of Sher Alam, a resident of Jhugiyan. Police recovered 4 kilograms and 96 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspect.
These actions demonstrate Abbottabad Police's unwavering commitment to curbing criminal activities and ensuring the safety of citizens. The district police continue their efforts to eliminate drug trafficking and other illegal practices in the area.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
56 cases registered in drive to prevent smog2 minutes ago
-
PS Sabzi Mandi arrest 379 Criminals, recover 93 miln2 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes expo to guide students career pathway3 minutes ago
-
50 new cases registered over trash, crop residue burning3 minutes ago
-
33 criminals arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized12 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined over pollution12 minutes ago
-
Two vehicle lifters arrested; stolen cars, bike recovered12 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police crack blind murder case, arrest suspect within hours12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews measles survey, chairs public agenda meeting12 minutes ago
-
Information minister urges courts to decide May-9 cases swiftly12 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza directs patrolling units to enhance crime control efforts12 minutes ago
-
Three nurses injured in attack at ATH Emergency Ward13 minutes ago