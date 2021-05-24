Abbottabad Police introduce a touristic protection force

Abbottabad Police has introduced a special police force for provision of complete protection to tourists besides extending facilities and guidance to tourists during tourists' season, said a press release issued on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Police has introduced a special police force for provision of complete protection to tourists besides extending facilities and guidance to tourists during tourists' season, said a press release issued on Monday.

The personnel of the special tourists' force had been given a track suit like uniform and heavy bikes.

The new tourists' force has completed first phase of its training. The force have been imparted training regarding guidelines for tourists and emergency situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of domestic and foreign tourists used to visit different areas of the province each year. The good performance, positive attitude, modern manners and positive and constructive use of social media will help promote tourism, culture, history and famous places and highest peaks in Abbotabad in better manner.

The step, he said could attract foreign and local tourists that will stabilize the national economy in general and Abbottabad in particular and arrest unemployment in the region.