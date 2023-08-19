Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Launches Crackdown Against Criminals, Illegal Residents

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Abbottabad police launches crackdown against criminals, illegal residents

To ensure public safety and combat criminal activities, the District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tufail on Saturday initiated a crackdown against drug dealers and criminals within the Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :To ensure public safety and combat criminal activities, the District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tufail on Saturday initiated a crackdown against drug dealers and criminals within the Abbottabad district.

All police stations in the district were instructed to take strict actions against drug peddlers, fugitives, land grabbers and individuals involved in criminal activities.

The DPO took the measures owing to the rising concerns over the prevalence of drug-related issues and organized crime in the region. He directed a thorough and comprehensive operation to stop the activities of drug dealers.

He also extended his efforts to address the issue of non-documented Afghan nationals staying unlawfully in the region.

He stated that no leniency would be shown to individuals involved in unlawful activities or those propagating anti-Pakistan sentiments.

The DPO said that non-documented Afghan nationals were required to register themselves in accordance with Pakistani laws. Highlighting the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police to ensure public security, he affirmed his resolve to create a crime-free society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Criminals

Recent Stories

Qureshi raises concerns about election delay tacti ..

Qureshi raises concerns about election delay tactics in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel looks to stretch his Test form into O ..

Saud Shakeel looks to stretch his Test form into ODIs

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Police graduates two batches of female offic ..

Dubai Police graduates two batches of female officers in 1RF Course

1 hour ago
 Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Fo ..

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation&#039;s healthcare ini ..

1 hour ago
 TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot ..

TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot enchants social media

2 hours ago
Popular folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi turns 72

Popular folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi turns 72

15 minutes ago
 UAE continues to promote the values ​​of givin ..

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to le ..

2 hours ago
 Philippines posts 53 mln USD deficit in July

Philippines posts 53 mln USD deficit in July

11 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

3 hours ago
 Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

3 hours ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan