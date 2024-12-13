Abbottabad Police Launches E-Device-CR App To Trace Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a significant step towards curbing mobile phone theft, the Abbottabad Police, in collaboration with COMSATS University on Friday launched a new app called E-Device-CR. The app aims to facilitate the tracking of lost and stolen mobile phones by maintaining a centralized record of device information.
The app allows users and mobile phone dealers to enter the IMEI numbers of devices during buying and selling transactions. This information is automatically stored at the police headquarters, enabling swift action in case of theft or loss.
The app was formally inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail at a launch ceremony held at COMSATS University. The unveiling coincided with the university’s Science Expo 2024, where the app's developers briefed participants about its features and functionality.
Speaking at the event, DPO Umar Tufail highlighted the app’s potential to significantly reduce mobile phone theft cases. He urged citizens and mobile phone dealers to actively use the app, emphasizing that it would aid in the quick recovery of lost or stolen devices.
During the ceremony, DPO Umar Tufail presented certificates of appreciation to student developers to recognize their contributions to the project. The COMSATS University administration also presented a commemorative shield to the DPO, who, in turn, awarded a shield to the university in recognition of its support.
The E-Device-CR app is available for download on the official Abbottabad Police website https://Abbottabadpolice.kp.gov.pk as well as on the Google Play Store.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad Police launches E-Device-CR app to trace lost, stolen mobile phones2 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after short break11 minutes ago
-
Netherlands Embassy hosts event in Karachi to highlight human rights12 minutes ago
-
Six reports various committees, Functional committee presented in Senate12 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred SHO Mingor offered12 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts capacity building workshop for students:22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DSC's meeting32 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker suspends proceedings of house32 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for late sister of Shehryar Afridi42 minutes ago
-
Students of Hazara university witness National Assembly proceedings1 hour ago
-
Health expert advises regular breaks from screens to prevent 'Dry Eye' syndrome1 hour ago
-
Rangers, Customs seize NCP goods at Sindh-Balochistan border1 hour ago