Abbottabad Police Launches E-Device-CR App To Trace Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a significant step towards curbing mobile phone theft, the Abbottabad Police, in collaboration with COMSATS University on Friday launched a new app called E-Device-CR. The app aims to facilitate the tracking of lost and stolen mobile phones by maintaining a centralized record of device information.

The app allows users and mobile phone dealers to enter the IMEI numbers of devices during buying and selling transactions. This information is automatically stored at the police headquarters, enabling swift action in case of theft or loss.

The app was formally inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail at a launch ceremony held at COMSATS University. The unveiling coincided with the university’s Science Expo 2024, where the app's developers briefed participants about its features and functionality.

Speaking at the event, DPO Umar Tufail highlighted the app’s potential to significantly reduce mobile phone theft cases. He urged citizens and mobile phone dealers to actively use the app, emphasizing that it would aid in the quick recovery of lost or stolen devices.

During the ceremony, DPO Umar Tufail presented certificates of appreciation to student developers to recognize their contributions to the project. The COMSATS University administration also presented a commemorative shield to the DPO, who, in turn, awarded a shield to the university in recognition of its support.

The E-Device-CR app is available for download on the official Abbottabad Police website https://Abbottabadpolice.kp.gov.pk as well as on the Google Play Store.

