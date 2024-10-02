Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Launches Major Crackdown On Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Abbottabad Police launches major crackdown on drug dealers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Abbottabad Police, in an operation against drug dealers on Wednesday, nabbed four drug peddlers and recovered over four kilograms of hashish, two kilograms and 657 grams of ice, 150 bottles of liquor, and one kilogram of heroin in Mirpur

The arrested individuals included Shadum Khan, son of Sher Ghazi, a resident of Lower Malakpur, who was apprehended with 150 bottles of liquor.

 

Saqib, son of Riaz, resident of Sir Syed Colony, was found in possession of 994 grams of ice.

Amir, son of Jahanzaib, a resident of Jhangi Khoja, was caught with four kilograms and 265 grams of hashish, along with 865 grams of ice. Wajid, son of Mir Alam, a resident of Kakul, was arrested with one kilogram, 107 grams of heroin, and 798 grams of ice.

Cases have been filed against all the suspects under the Prohibition of Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.

