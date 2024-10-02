Abbottabad Police Launches Major Crackdown On Drug Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Abbottabad Police, in an operation against drug dealers on Wednesday, nabbed four drug peddlers and recovered over four kilograms of hashish, two kilograms and 657 grams of ice, 150 bottles of liquor, and one kilogram of heroin in Mirpur.
The arrested individuals included Shadum Khan, son of Sher Ghazi, a resident of Lower Malakpur, who was apprehended with 150 bottles of liquor.
Saqib, son of Riaz, resident of Sir Syed Colony, was found in possession of 994 grams of ice.
Amir, son of Jahanzaib, a resident of Jhangi Khoja, was caught with four kilograms and 265 grams of hashish, along with 865 grams of ice. Wajid, son of Mir Alam, a resident of Kakul, was arrested with one kilogram, 107 grams of heroin, and 798 grams of ice.
Cases have been filed against all the suspects under the Prohibition of Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer2 minutes ago
-
Five power thieves nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment11 minutes ago
-
Chairman Harban Bhasha meets DC Upper Kohistan to address public issues11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles death of People's Youth leader's mother11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to prevent outbreak of Congo virus in Balochistan42 minutes ago
-
Syedaal, Mandokhail discuss Balochistan's development issues42 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bids; recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice52 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits family of martyred child of Swabi blast; hands over cash assistance52 minutes ago
-
Police register cases for selling trees illegally52 minutes ago
-
Constable killed on resistance in dacoity1 hour ago
-
Vehicles with installed gas cylinder pose life risks, PHA takes action against 227 vehicle1 hour ago