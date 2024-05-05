Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Organize Training Wksp For Traffic Officials

Published May 05, 2024

Abbottabad police organize training wksp for traffic officials

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In response to prevailing security concerns, a comprehensive security and information workshop was organized for traffic police personnel in Abbottabad on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, detailed instructions regarding safety protocols during duty were imparted to the officers by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other officials.

The initiative, following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Omar Tufail Khan, and SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, engaged traffic police personnel in Abbottabad.

The Primary objective of the workshop was to educate young officers on effectively implementing safety measures during duty shifts and equipping them with necessary skills for public interaction.

Conducted by DSP Headquarters Sajjad Khan, DSP Mandian Tahavor Khan, Inspector Traffic Wasim Khan, and several other officers, the workshop aimed to empower young traffic police officers with essential knowledge and strategies to efficiently navigate their responsibilities amidst evolving security challenges

