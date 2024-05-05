Abbottabad Police Organize Training Wksp For Traffic Officials
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In response to prevailing security concerns, a comprehensive security and information workshop was organized for traffic police personnel in Abbottabad on Sunday.
Under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, detailed instructions regarding safety protocols during duty were imparted to the officers by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other officials.
The initiative, following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Omar Tufail Khan, and SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, engaged traffic police personnel in Abbottabad.
The Primary objective of the workshop was to educate young officers on effectively implementing safety measures during duty shifts and equipping them with necessary skills for public interaction.
Conducted by DSP Headquarters Sajjad Khan, DSP Mandian Tahavor Khan, Inspector Traffic Wasim Khan, and several other officers, the workshop aimed to empower young traffic police officers with essential knowledge and strategies to efficiently navigate their responsibilities amidst evolving security challenges
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five drug dealers, liquor suppliers apprehended3 minutes ago
-
PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gillani in NA 148 by-election13 minutes ago
-
Second, third phases of “Suthra Punjab Program” being launched simultaneously: Minister13 minutes ago
-
Seven hotel owners held over selling bread on high prices13 minutes ago
-
Asas School hosts expo showcasing its projects, art exhibition14 minutes ago
-
KP law minister announces Rs 2m for Aghosh to help orphans23 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges opposition to be constructive, not confrontational24 minutes ago
-
Police launch massive search operations34 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders unify behind ‘Code of Conduct for Pilgrims’43 minutes ago
-
LGH launches new Department of Nutrition43 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered in successful operation53 minutes ago
-
CAP's 16th celebrations : pride for organizers54 minutes ago