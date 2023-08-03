Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Organized A Workshop To Empower Women Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023

Abbottabad police organized a workshop to empower women officials

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :In order to provide better police services to the masses a special workshop was organized for the female police officials with the Primary objective of enhancing the role of women within the police force.

The workshop was specially designed to enhance the skill set of women police personnel and provide them with advanced training in line with modern policing techniques.

Under the adept guidance of District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tahir, the training workshop proved to be a constructive platform for women officers in Abbottabad.

Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Faiza Tanveer, and expert psychologists Mashal Qazi and Dr.

Asad, were instrumental in imparting specialized training to the women officers during the workshop.

ASP Faiza Tanveer, during her interactions with the workshop participants, underscored the pivotal role women police officers play in extending legal aid and support to marginalized women within society.

She emphasized the need for women officers to employ all available resources in their pursuit of justice for women. Faiza Tanveer further highlighted a prevailing issue in society, wherein the voices of women often go unheard and receive inadequate attention compared to other segments of the community.

