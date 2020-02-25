Abbottabad police organizes daylong capacity building training workshop

Abbottabad police Tuesday organized a day-long capacity building training workshop for the investigation officer of district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Abbottabad police Tuesday organized a day-long capacity building training workshop for the investigation officer of district Abbottabad.

In the workshop, trainers instructed the investigation officer to be confident during the probe, face the courts during the case hearing positively and without any hesitation, they also trained the participants on how to face the accused's lawyers, during cross-examination the recording of the statement of witnesses.

In the workshop District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal, RD Hazara Fakhar ul islam, SP Investigation Qamar Hayat Khan, DSP Investigation Shahnawaz Khan and investigation officers of district Abbottabad were present.

At the occasion, DPO Abbottabad and RD Hazara shared their experiences of investigation with the participants of the workshop.

Javed Iqbal thanked the participants of the workshop and said that this kind of workshop would help to bridge the gape between prosecution and police.