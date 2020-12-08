UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad Police Organizes "Mahfooz Bachay Roshan Pakistan" Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Abbottabad police organizes

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Tuesday said that Hazara police have arrested 112 accused involved in 62 child abuse cases.

Addressing "Mahfooz Bachay Roshan Pakistan" seminar organized by police at District Council Hall Abbottabad, he said that to eradicate the menace of child abuse we need to aware children and their parents rather than limiting ourselves to reporting and investigation of the crime. Hazara police also got a dedicated helpline 1120 from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for reporting these crimes, the DIG said.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that during the last one year 62 cases of child abuse were registered in all over Hazra division.

Through a massive campaign, we have organized several seminars to aware people, the successful findings of the drive would be implemented in other districts of Hazar, he said.

While giving the details of the dedicated teams those are working against child abuse the DIG said that we have formed three different teams where first team investigates the crime, second team provide awareness about the crime and third team comprising medical professionals would help victim traumatize child parents to live a normal life.

While addressing the seminar psychologist Dr. Sadaf Basheer according to international law we have to spend 9 percent of our GDP for children but our current spending is 1 to 2 percent per annum.

She further said that in Pakistan up to 8 children are becoming the victim of child abuse on a daily basis, 50 children were killed during domestic violence, 3 percent of under 15 years of age girls were forced to marriage.

Dr. Sadaf said that we need to work more on child protection, through media we can educate people about child abuse.

A large number of people from different walks of life have participated in the seminar following the Coronavirus SOPs.

