Abbottabad Police Raid A House, Recover USC Subsidized Sugar, Ghee

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Abbottabad police raid a house, recover USC subsidized sugar, ghee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) (Hazara Division) with the help of police on Saturday raided on a house at Kaghan Colony Abbottabad and recovered huge quantity of subsidized sugar and Ghee.

An official of police said, on the tip-off, Station House Officer Mirpur police station along with Regional Manager USC Hazara raided a house of Kaghan Colony Abbottabad and recovered35 bags of USC subsidized sugar having more than one ton sugar quantity and 40 cartoon of ghee having 400 kg ghee.

Police registered two separate first information reports. One against the owner of the house from where they recovered the sugar and ghee while the other was registered against the USC employee who sold out the stock and started an investigation.

