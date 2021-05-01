Abbottabad police recovered stolen USC sugar and Ghee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Police Saturday recovered stolen sugar fand Ghee from Utility Stores and arrested two people.

According to the details, Cantonment Police Station on the tip-off raided a Suzuki pickup RI- 879 and recovered 750 kilogram Ghee and three bags of sugar, both items were stolen from Utility Stores.

Police also arrested Suzuki carry driver Tariq Mahmood son of Ashraf resident of Hassan Abdal and another person Waqar Ali son of Muhammad Haneef resident of Hassan Abdal.

During the initial investigation, both accused have confessed that prior to this transportation of stolen items they have many times smuggled Utility Stores food and other items to Punjab.

In Hazara division sales of USC food items, particularly sugar and wheat flour in the open market has become a common practice, during the Ramadan police and district administrations of Abbottabad and Mansehra recovered huge quantity of both items in many raids but theft and sale are continued with the help of some USC employees.