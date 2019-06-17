UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad Police Seize 36kg Hashish, 2kg Heroin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:47 PM

Abbottabad Police seize 36kg hashish, 2kg heroin

Abbottabad Police seized 36.524 kilogram charas, 2.120 kilograms heroine, 50 bottle liquor and 100 grams ice-drug during crackdown against peddlers and their facilitators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Abbottabad Police seized 36.524 kilogram charas, 2.120 kilograms heroine, 50 bottle liquor and 100 grams ice-drug during crackdown against peddlers and their facilitators.

The District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat has directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) for launching campaign against narcotics sellers and facilitators and taking stern action against them.

He has also appealed the people for extending support to district police in maintenance of law and order and cleansing the district of curse of narcotics and prove themselves as civilized citizens by giving information regarding peddlers, their facilitators, criminals and other anti-social elements.

