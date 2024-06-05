Abbottabad Police Seized Huge Quantity Of Narcotics During Month Of May
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, police have conducted extensive operations throughout the month of May 2024 to uphold law and order and combat criminal activities in the region
According to the police monthly performance report, the police successfully solved several serious cases, including murder and theft.
In a major crackdown, police apprehended 34 proclaimed offenders and 23 absconders. Additionally, 18 individuals involved in aerial firing were arrested.
A significant effort was made to combat drug trafficking, resulting in the arrest of 91 drug dealers.
The police seized 110 kilograms of hashish, 2.678 kilograms of ice, 11.710 kilograms of heroin, and 215 liters of alcohol during these operations.
In an effort to control illegal arms, 98 cases were registered related to the possession and display of unauthorized weapons. The authorities confiscated a substantial cache of arms, including 10 rifles, 81 shotguns, 213 pistols, 5 Kalashnikovs, 400 dynamites, and 6,211 cartridges.
Moreover, the collaborative efforts of Abbottabad Police and the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) led to the resolution of 161 various types of disputes, contributing to the overall peace and stability in the community.
