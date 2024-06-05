Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Seized Huge Quantity Of Narcotics During Month Of May

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Abbottabad police seized huge quantity of narcotics during month of May

Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, police have conducted extensive operations throughout the month of May 2024 to uphold law and order and combat criminal activities in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, police have conducted extensive operations throughout the month of May 2024 to uphold law and order and combat criminal activities in the region.

According to the police monthly performance report, the police successfully solved several serious cases, including murder and theft.

In a major crackdown, police apprehended 34 proclaimed offenders and 23 absconders. Additionally, 18 individuals involved in aerial firing were arrested.

A significant effort was made to combat drug trafficking, resulting in the arrest of 91 drug dealers.

The police seized 110 kilograms of hashish, 2.678 kilograms of ice, 11.710 kilograms of heroin, and 215 liters of alcohol during these operations.

In an effort to control illegal arms, 98 cases were registered related to the possession and display of unauthorized weapons. The authorities confiscated a substantial cache of arms, including 10 rifles, 81 shotguns, 213 pistols, 5 Kalashnikovs, 400 dynamites, and 6,211 cartridges.

Moreover, the collaborative efforts of Abbottabad Police and the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) led to the resolution of 161 various types of disputes, contributing to the overall peace and stability in the community.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Resolution Police Abbottabad Law And Order May Criminals

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

19 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

19 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

19 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

19 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

44 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

22 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

22 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

22 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

22 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

22 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

31 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan