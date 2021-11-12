UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Police Seizes 2.3 KG Ice Drug During A Massive Drive Against Narcotics

Abbottabad police seizes 2.3 KG Ice drug during a massive drive against narcotics

Abbottabad police Friday seized 2.3 Kilogram Ice during the first five days of 10 days long drive against narcotics in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Abbottabad police Friday seized 2.3 Kilogram Ice during the first five days of 10 days long drive against narcotics in the district.

According to the details, Abbottabad police arrested 17 drug paddlers including 12 Ice drug dealers and recovered 2.3 KG Ice, 175 bottles of liquor, 10.3 KG Hashis, and 3 KG Heroin during a massive crackdown against drug dealers.

At the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi the police have launched a 10 - day long anti d narcotics drive in which Ice dealers were especially targeted.

During the first five days, all the police stations of district Abbottabad started a crackdown against the drug peddlers and dealers in their respective areas to eliminate this menace from our society.

People have lauded DPO Abbottabad for launching the anti-drug campaign and said that drugs are destroying the youth which is the future of the country.

