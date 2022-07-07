UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Abbottabad police trace blind murder case

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday arrested prime suspect Mazhar Khan in a blind murder case pertaining to killing of a man namely Babar Shah and setting his dead body ablaze on June 9, 2022.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, while briefing media about the case, said that Cantt Police Station found a charred body on June 12, 2022 at Chatto De Gali Pahari.

The DPO said he had constituted teams of seasoned officials to trace the prime suspect in the case registered on the complaint of Syed Akhtar Shah at the Cant Police Station.

Earlier, the dead body was buried by the relatives and on the complaints of the family members, autopsy was done three days ago by the police and murder case was registered.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that on June 9, he took Babar Shah on his Suzuki vehicle at Chatto Di Gali for molesting him. However, the accused said, he killed Babar Shah when he did not stop resisting.

The JIT, under the direct supervision of the DPO, traced down prime suspect Mazhar Khan and put him behind the bars. Further investigations were underway.

