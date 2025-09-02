Abbottabad Police, Ulema vow joint efforts for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Following the directions of District Police Chief Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, SP Havelian Division Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan met with a representative delegation of religious scholars to review security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. DSP Havelian and SHO Havelian also attended the meeting.

During the session, police officials and scholars held detailed discussions on law and order and overall security measures.

SP Havelian Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan assured that all available security resources would be utilized for the peaceful and dignified observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He added that religious scholars are the strength of the police, and lasting peace is not possible without their cooperation.

The scholars appreciated the Abbottabad Police’s efforts and pledged full support, emphasizing unity and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

District Police Chief Umar Tufail PSP reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of police, adding that cooperation with scholars from all schools of thought would help ensure peace across the district.