Open Menu

Abbottabad Police, Ulema Vow Joint Efforts For Peaceful Observance Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Abbottabad Police, Ulema vow joint efforts for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Following the directions of District Police Chief Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, SP Havelian Division Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan met with a representative delegation of religious scholars to review security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. DSP Havelian and SHO Havelian also attended the meeting.

During the session, police officials and scholars held detailed discussions on law and order and overall security measures.

SP Havelian Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan assured that all available security resources would be utilized for the peaceful and dignified observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He added that religious scholars are the strength of the police, and lasting peace is not possible without their cooperation.

The scholars appreciated the Abbottabad Police’s efforts and pledged full support, emphasizing unity and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

District Police Chief Umar Tufail PSP reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of police, adding that cooperation with scholars from all schools of thought would help ensure peace across the district.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

12 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

12 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

12 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

12 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

12 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

12 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

12 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

12 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

12 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan