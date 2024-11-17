Abbottabad prepares for winter: ADC Amanullah Saeed chairs contingency plan meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) To finalize the Winter Contingency Plan a meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Human Rights) Abbottabad Amanullah Saeed.

The meeting covered critical measures, including the uninterrupted restoration of roads during snowfall, rapid clearance of landslides, and efficient handling of emergencies through Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He emphasized on inter-departmental coordination to ensure public safety and maintain smooth transportation during the harsh winter months.

Officials from various departments including Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Rescue 1122, Police, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Communications and Works (C&W) participated.

They presented recommendations to enhance preparedness for winter-related challenges.

At the conclusion of the session, ADC Amanullah Saeed urged all departments to be fully equipped to tackle the difficulties posed by snowfall.

He directed the immediate mobilization of resources to prevent disruptions and ensure the safety and comfort of citizens. "Our priority is to safeguard public well-being and maintain essential services during winter emergencies," he remarked.