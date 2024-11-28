Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive Contingency Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan to review and finalize the Winter Contingency Plan for 2024-2025.

The plan focuses on ensuring seamless facilities for the public and tourists during the harsh winter season.

During the session, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, Amanullah Saeed, briefed officials on the preparations. The DC emphasized keeping roads in Galiyat and other key areas operational during snowfall to avoid public inconvenience.

He directed departments to ensure the fitness of heavy machinery and expedite snow removal operations, with added focus on safety measures for staff involved in fieldwork.

Tourist safety and convenience were also prioritized. Officials were instructed to monitor hotel accommodations and prevent exploitation through illegal rent hikes.

Communication services were ordered to remain uninterrupted, and electricity restoration during outages was highlighted as a critical task for WAPDA.

Public awareness campaigns will be initiated to educate residents and visitors on road safety, vehicle preparedness, and parking protocols during snowy conditions. Emergency response units, including a central control room in Abbottabad and sub-control rooms in Galiyat, have been established to address any crises efficiently.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including representatives from the district administration, GDA, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments.

The coordinated approach aims to ensure the smooth functioning of services, public safety, and enhanced tourist experiences throughout the winter season.