Abbottabad Press Club elections: Raja Haroon becomes new president

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Raja Muhammad Haroon became the new president of Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

The election of the both APC and AUJ bodies for the year 2023-24 has been conducted with consensus. According to the details, in the annual joint meeting of the general body, the two bodies were elected by majority vote. For the APC, Raja Muhammad Haroon was elected as president; Raja Munir Khan as General Secretary.

The other members of APC were elected including Senior Vice President Sardar Naveed Ahmed, Vice President Sardar Rashid Khan, Joint Secretary Haroon Tanoli, Assistant Secretary Dildar Ahmad Sati, and Secretary Finance Asif Mehmood.

While Senior Vice President Juma Khan, Vice President Tahir Mehmood, Joint Secretary. Atif Hussain, Assistant Secretary Jameel Ahmad Jameel, and Secretary Finance Sardar Tauqeer were also elected for the Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Earlier, the general body meeting of both APC and AUJ was jointly chaired by APC President Sardar Naveed Alam, GS Sardar Shafiq President AUJ Raja Mohammad Haroon and GS Nadeem Jadoon.

The meeting unanimously dissolved both bodies and elections were announced for the year 2023/24.

In the meeting, a three-member election commission was formed comprising Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, Sardar Naveed Alam, and Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry for the selection of the new body of APC. They unanimously elected the office bearers.

New president of APC Raja Muhammad Haroon, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, President AUJ Saqib Khan and General Secretary Atif Qayyum in their address thanked the members for showing confidence and assured them that they will use their energies for the welfare of the journalist community.

Earlier, the performance of the former body of Abbottabad Press Club and Union of Journalists was appreciated and the expenditure of the last years was also approved.