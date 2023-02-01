UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Press Club Elections: Raja Haroon Becomes New President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Abbottabad Press Club elections: Raja Haroon becomes new president

Raja Muhammad Haroon became the new president of Abbottabad Press Club (APC)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Raja Muhammad Haroon became the new president of Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

The election of the both APC and AUJ bodies for the year 2023-24 has been conducted with consensus. According to the details, in the annual joint meeting of the general body, the two bodies were elected by majority vote. For the APC, Raja Muhammad Haroon was elected as president; Raja Munir Khan as General Secretary.

The other members of APC were elected including Senior Vice President Sardar Naveed Ahmed, Vice President Sardar Rashid Khan, Joint Secretary Haroon Tanoli, Assistant Secretary Dildar Ahmad Sati, and Secretary Finance Asif Mehmood.

While Senior Vice President Juma Khan, Vice President Tahir Mehmood, Joint Secretary. Atif Hussain, Assistant Secretary Jameel Ahmad Jameel, and Secretary Finance Sardar Tauqeer were also elected for the Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Earlier, the general body meeting of both APC and AUJ was jointly chaired by APC President Sardar Naveed Alam, GS Sardar Shafiq President AUJ Raja Mohammad Haroon and GS Nadeem Jadoon.

The meeting unanimously dissolved both bodies and elections were announced for the year 2023/24.

In the meeting, a three-member election commission was formed comprising Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, Sardar Naveed Alam, and Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry for the selection of the new body of APC. They unanimously elected the office bearers.

New president of APC Raja Muhammad Haroon, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, President AUJ Saqib Khan and General Secretary Atif Qayyum in their address thanked the members for showing confidence and assured them that they will use their energies for the welfare of the journalist community.

Earlier, the performance of the former body of Abbottabad Press Club and Union of Journalists was appreciated and the expenditure of the last years was also approved.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad APC Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rashid Khan

Recent Stories

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by 67%, Commercial Cars by 24.3% ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by ..

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by 2.1% y/y to 534Mt - Rosstat

2 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Up by 8.1% y/y to 32.5 mt ..

Russia's LNG Production Up by 8.1% y/y to 32.5 mt in 2022 - Rosstat

2 minutes ago
 Migrant Arrested at US Southern Border Revealed to ..

Migrant Arrested at US Southern Border Revealed to Be Iranian Terror Suspect - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukrai ..

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Sta ..

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Fed ..

Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Federal Minister for Interior, Ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.