Abbottabad Press Club Hosts Journalist’s Children Competition In Speeches, Patriotic Songs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Abbottabad Press Club hosts journalist's children competition in speeches, patriotic songs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) and the District Youth Office Abbottabad Monday organized competition for the children of the journalists in speeches, patriotic songs, and art.

Commissioner Hazara Region Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam graced the occasion as chief guest while District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, esteemed educational experts Shah Abdul Quddus, Shahid Khan, Asrar Nabi, and Sardar Mazhar served as judges for the competition.

While speaking on the occasion Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam lauded the Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists members for their commitment to truth-based journalism. He highlighted their role in addressing sensitive issues related to peace and security, noting the significant positive impact of their work.

He also assured continued collaborative efforts for the region's development and commended the organization of the competition, congratulating the winning students.

In the urdu speech competition, Aneela Imran secured first position, followed by Aishal Jadoon in second, and Mubashir Saleem in third. The patriotic song competition Haya Munir secured first position place, Muhammad Husnain Sikander second and Hashim Iqbal remained on third position. In the art painting category, Shanzy Irfan secured first position, Hammad Shafiq second and Syed Muhammad third.

The top three students in each category were awarded shields, cash prizes, and certificates of appreciation by Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam. Additionally, shields were presented to the teachers who served as judges, recognizing their contributions to the event's success.

