Abbottabad reports 13 fresh cases of Coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Thirteen new cases of Coronavirus including PML-N former senator Barrister Javed Abbassi were tested positive during the last 24 hours in district Abbottabad.

According to the details, Javed Abbassi quarantined at his Abbottabad residence, the total number of positive cases has reached 179.

District administration Abbottabad also imposed smart lockdown in 7 localities and sealed three more schools as the Coronavirus cases surged, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad total number of positive cases were 3690 where 3388 patients have been recovered, 140 cases were active and were admitted to hospital for treatment, and 149 have been expired.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 358 places including 182 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 144 educational institutions, and 22 offices and commercial buildings.