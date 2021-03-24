UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Reports 13 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:11 PM

Abbottabad reports 13 fresh cases of Coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Thirteen new cases of Coronavirus including PML-N former senator Barrister Javed Abbassi were tested positive during the last 24 hours in district Abbottabad.

According to the details, Javed Abbassi quarantined at his Abbottabad residence, the total number of positive cases has reached 179.

District administration Abbottabad also imposed smart lockdown in 7 localities and sealed three more schools as the Coronavirus cases surged, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad total number of positive cases were 3690 where 3388 patients have been recovered, 140 cases were active and were admitted to hospital for treatment, and 149 have been expired.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 358 places including 182 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 144 educational institutions, and 22 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

6 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

20 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

29 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

41 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

42 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.