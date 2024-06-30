Abbottabad Residents Facing Water Shortage Amid Intense Heat
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Amid the severe summer heat, the residents of Abbottabad are facing significant difficulties due to a shortage of drinking water. Over the past few days, the water supply has been interrupted for more than four days, worsening the situation.
The Citizens Alliance of Abbottabad has demanded that the district administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) ensure a daily water supply during the hot season. They emphasized the need for WSSCA to take urgent measures to provide this basic necessity.
Despite residents paying their taxes on time, the Citizens Alliance has warned that they will stage strong protests and raise their voices on every forum for the rights of the citizens if timely water supply is not restored. The responsibility for water supply in the city was recently handed to WSSCA, which has failed to fulfil this duty in recent days.
