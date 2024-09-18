Abbottabad: Surge In Dengue Cases Reported
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) In-charge dengue response Dr. Wasel on Wednesday said that dengue cases continue to emerge in the region, a total of 56 cases have been reported to date. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding dengue eradication programe.
He confirmed that several patients have successfully recovered and been discharged from the hospital, while 13 remain under treatment.
The highest incidence of cases has been recorded in Kuthiayala and Sherwan. Dr. Wasel emphasized that the District Health Officer is leading efforts to implement preventive measures aimed at controlling the outbreak effectively. Authorities are committed to safeguarding public health as the situation evolves.
