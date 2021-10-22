Abbottabad traffic police book 654 without helmet motorcyclists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Traffic Police on Friday started a campaign against underage drivers, one wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet and booked 654 motorcyclists.

According to the police sources, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region, Abbottabad traffic police have launched crackdown against underage motorcyclists, wrong driving, without a helmet and one wheeling motorcyclists, issued challans to several under relevant laws.

During the first phase of the drive, traffic police have organized a mass awareness campaign about the benefits and disadvantages of wearing helmets during motorcycle riding. Abbottabad traffic police also distributed free-of-cost helmets amongst the motorcyclists.

Traffic wardens have imposed fines on the motorcyclists as warning and booked 654 motorcycles during checking at the various places of the city.