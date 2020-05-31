UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad Traffic Police Booked 200 Underage Motorcyclists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Abbottabad traffic police booked 200 underage motorcyclists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Abbottabad traffic police on Sunday kicked off a drive against underage drivers, one wheeling, and motorcyclists without a helmet.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region, traffic police Abbottabad has started a massive campaign, seized 200 motorcycles and issued a challan to underage, wrong driving, without a helmet and one wheeling motorcyclists for one week. Abbottabad traffic police also registered 97 cases under 279 PPC.

While talking to media, SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Khan urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of this adventure.

He further said that to control traffic violations, traffic police imposed a ban on the provision of petrol to the without a helmet motorcyclist which has a positive impact on the ratio of daily road accidents in district Abbottabad.

Tariq Khan stated that we have reduced the motorcycle accidents considerably after strict enforcement of helmet and restriction on underage drivers, during last couple of years.

The ratio of motorcycle accidents has been increased drastically in over Hazara division, underage and without helmet motorcyclists are moving without any fear of traffic police, he said.

