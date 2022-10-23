UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Traffic Police Booked 54 On Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Abbottabad traffic police booked 54 on violations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Abbottabad police on Sunday continued the drive against underage drivers, wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet and seized 54 motorcycles.

According to the information, traffic police in Abbottabad have started a massive campaign against underage drivers, one-wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet, during the operation police seized 54 motorcycles and issued a challan to 132 on violations.

The police also issued challans to 154 underage drivers and 132 challans for tinted glass and removed them from vehicles, 87 pressure horns were also removed and the drivers were issued challans.

In a similar way, police also removed flashlights, and police lights from 43 private vehicles and imposed heavy fines on them. 65 vehicles were also seized those whee found violating parking areas and picking up passengersWhile talking to the media, SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan said that this is the responsibility of traffic police officers to stop one wheeling from society and save the lives of youth, he also urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of this adventure.

He further said that to control traffic violations, traffic police imposed a ban on the provision of petrol without a helmet to motorcyclists.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Abbottabad Vehicles Traffic Wheeling Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.