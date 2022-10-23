Abbottabad traffic police booked 54 on violations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Abbottabad police on Sunday continued the drive against underage drivers, wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet and seized 54 motorcycles.

According to the information, traffic police in Abbottabad have started a massive campaign against underage drivers, one-wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet, during the operation police seized 54 motorcycles and issued a challan to 132 on violations.

The police also issued challans to 154 underage drivers and 132 challans for tinted glass and removed them from vehicles, 87 pressure horns were also removed and the drivers were issued challans.

In a similar way, police also removed flashlights, and police lights from 43 private vehicles and imposed heavy fines on them. 65 vehicles were also seized those whee found violating parking areas and picking up passengersWhile talking to the media, SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan said that this is the responsibility of traffic police officers to stop one wheeling from society and save the lives of youth, he also urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of this adventure.

He further said that to control traffic violations, traffic police imposed a ban on the provision of petrol without a helmet to motorcyclists.