Abbottabad Traffic Police Clarify Viral Video Incident, Driver Admits Mistake
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Abbottabad Traffic Police Thursday issued a clarification statement regarding the video circulating on media showing an altercation between a traffic police officer and a jeep driver.
According to the details, following the viral video of the argument between the traffic warden and the jeep driver, SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan directed DSP Mandian to conduct an inquiry into the matter.
Upon investigation by DSP Mandian, the actual facts came to light. As per the findings, on February 5, 2025, a jeep bearing registration number VRB 5619, driven by Ibrahim, son of Shehzad, a resident of Sikandarabad, was stopped near I Noor Gate by a traffic officer due to tinted windows.
However, the driver violated the traffic signal and fled the scene. Later, he was signaled to stop again at the Complex Gate checkpoint, but instead of complying, he attempted to run over the traffic officer. He was stopped with difficulty, after which he got out of the vehicle and started misbehaving and hurling abuses at the traffic officer, questioning why he had been stopped.
The Complex In-charge, who was present at the scene, took legal action and escorted the driver, Ibrahim, and his companion to the police station in the vehicle. At the station, Ibrahim formally wrote an apology, admitting his mistake of not stopping at the traffic signal and misbehaving with the traffic officer.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor visits CMH to inquire health of AAC Manan5 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Karak attack, vows action against perpetrators5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police clarify viral video incident, driver admits mistake5 minutes ago
-
Police foil illegal camel wrestling, gambling event5 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition regarding video scandal5 minutes ago
-
401 widows, divorced women to get cattle in Lodhran district5 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa25 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani for training, opportunities to young athletes25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation in anti-terror, CPEC development; say attempt to dis ..35 minutes ago
-
Grand anti-encroachment operation launched in DG Khan after 30 years55 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies revenue recovery drive in Multan1 hour ago