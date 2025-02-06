Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Clarify Viral Video Incident, Driver Admits Mistake

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Abbottabad Traffic Police Thursday issued a clarification statement regarding the video circulating on media showing an altercation between a traffic police officer and a jeep driver.

According to the details, following the viral video of the argument between the traffic warden and the jeep driver, SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan directed DSP Mandian to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Upon investigation by DSP Mandian, the actual facts came to light. As per the findings, on February 5, 2025, a jeep bearing registration number VRB 5619, driven by Ibrahim, son of Shehzad, a resident of Sikandarabad, was stopped near I Noor Gate by a traffic officer due to tinted windows.

However, the driver violated the traffic signal and fled the scene. Later, he was signaled to stop again at the Complex Gate checkpoint, but instead of complying, he attempted to run over the traffic officer. He was stopped with difficulty, after which he got out of the vehicle and started misbehaving and hurling abuses at the traffic officer, questioning why he had been stopped.

The Complex In-charge, who was present at the scene, took legal action and escorted the driver, Ibrahim, and his companion to the police station in the vehicle. At the station, Ibrahim formally wrote an apology, admitting his mistake of not stopping at the traffic signal and misbehaving with the traffic officer.

