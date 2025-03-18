Abbottabad Traffic Police collaborate with market owners to address parking and trade issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a proactive move to resolve ongoing challenges in the city’s markets, DSP Headquarters Mudassir Zia, under the guidance of SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, convened a meeting with the owners of various markets in Abbottabad.

The meeting focused on addressing the pressing issues faced by traders and market stakeholders, with particular emphasis on parking problems in key areas such as Kuchahari Road vegetable market and other commercial hubs.

Traders presented their suggestions, and discussions centered on implementing immediate solutions to improve traffic flow and market operations.

The market owners expressed their commitment to working closely with the Abbottabad Traffic Police to tackle these challenges collectively.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the overall business environment and ensure smoother traffic management in the city