Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Collaborate With Market Owners To Address Parking And Trade Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Abbottabad Traffic Police collaborate with market owners to address parking and trade issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a proactive move to resolve ongoing challenges in the city’s markets, DSP Headquarters Mudassir Zia, under the guidance of SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, convened a meeting with the owners of various markets in Abbottabad.

The meeting focused on addressing the pressing issues faced by traders and market stakeholders, with particular emphasis on parking problems in key areas such as Kuchahari Road vegetable market and other commercial hubs.

Traders presented their suggestions, and discussions centered on implementing immediate solutions to improve traffic flow and market operations.

The market owners expressed their commitment to working closely with the Abbottabad Traffic Police to tackle these challenges collectively.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the overall business environment and ensure smoother traffic management in the city

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

26 minutes ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

36 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

56 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

2 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

5 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

5 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

5 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan