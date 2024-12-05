Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Conducts Vehicle Fitness Checks On Murree Road

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Following the directives of SSP Traffic Abbottabad Tariq Mehmood Khan, the Traffic Police, in collaboration with Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Anwar Khan, has intensified inspections of public transport and other vehicles to ensure road safety and compliance with fitness standards.

The inspection drive, particularly targeting vehicles operating in hilly areas, includes thorough physical checks at various points on Murree Road. Officials are examining critical components such as vehicle seats, tires, fire extinguishers, and overall mechanical condition.

During the operation, several vehicles failing to meet the required fitness standards were issued minor fines. The owners were instructed to address the deficiencies promptly to ensure the safety of passengers and the general public.

The campaign aims to enhance road safety in mountainous regions and ensure that only fit vehicles are allowed to operate.

