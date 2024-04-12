Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Continue Efforts To Facilitate Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Abbottabad traffic Police continue efforts to facilitate tourists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) On the third day of Eid, the traffic police in Abbottabad remained committed to ensuring a seamless experience for tourists flocking to the scenic valleys of Galiyat.

Under the supervision of DPO Abbottabad, Omar Tufail Khan the traffic police personnel are dedicated to provide enhanced amenities to tourists and averting any potential issues while at Nathiagali, Ayubia, and Changla Gali police have established facilitation camps operational throughout the third day of Eid.

Led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan , the officers received instructions to prioritize tourist facilitation while upholding traffic regulations diligently.

SSP Traffic police also conducted a comprehensive tour of these camps, emphasizing the importance of efficient service delivery and smooth traffic management.

Furthermore, stringent measures are in place to discourage unnecessary parking and ensure tourists are not subjected to unwarranted fines.

