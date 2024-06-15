Abbottabad Traffic Police Crackdown On Overcharging Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In response to public complaints regarding overcharging by public transport drivers, Abbottabad Traffic Police, under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan have initiated a crackdown on various routes.
Drivers who have been overcharging passengers have been apprehended at various locations.
The crackdown targets vehicles operating from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Haripur, Sherwan, Mansehra, Galyat, and other destinations.
SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan emphasised that the fare schedule issued by the district administration must be strictly followed. He warned that no deviation from the authorised fare will be tolerated under any circumstances.
The ongoing operations are a part of the efforts to ensure fair practices in public transportation and to address the grievances of passengers who have been subjected to exorbitant fares.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delightful Ethiopian food becomes center of attraction at Africa Day celebrations2 minutes ago
-
RDA enforcement squad takes action against Century Town, illegal housing society2 minutes ago
-
PDMA issued pre-rain, thunderstorms warning in upper districts of KP3 minutes ago
-
Youth allegedly suffocated to death during work at manhole3 minutes ago
-
CDA helpline empowers citizens to report cleanliness issues in federal capital3 minutes ago
-
Prices of sacrificial animals see sharp increase12 minutes ago
-
Tariq Aziz's 4th death anniversary to be marked on June 1713 minutes ago
-
Urs celebrations of mystic poet, scholar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) begin in Mirpur, AJK22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 182 kg drugs in five operations23 minutes ago
-
26 points designated for hide collection23 minutes ago
-
Rs.922.5 million fine imposed on 9073 power pilferers23 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on 'empowering voices for human rights, freedom laws' held23 minutes ago