Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Crackdown On Overcharging Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on overcharging continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In response to public complaints regarding overcharging by public transport drivers, Abbottabad Traffic Police, under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan have initiated a crackdown on various routes.

Drivers who have been overcharging passengers have been apprehended at various locations.

The crackdown targets vehicles operating from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Haripur, Sherwan, Mansehra, Galyat, and other destinations.

SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan emphasised that the fare schedule issued by the district administration must be strictly followed. He warned that no deviation from the authorised fare will be tolerated under any circumstances.

The ongoing operations are a part of the efforts to ensure fair practices in public transportation and to address the grievances of passengers who have been subjected to exorbitant fares.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Abbottabad Vehicles Traffic Mansehra Rawalpindi Haripur From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

31 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

53 minutes ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

1 hour ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

3 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

6 hours ago
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

18 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

18 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan