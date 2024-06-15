Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on overcharging continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In response to public complaints regarding overcharging by public transport drivers, Abbottabad Traffic Police, under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan have initiated a crackdown on various routes.

Drivers who have been overcharging passengers have been apprehended at various locations.

The crackdown targets vehicles operating from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Haripur, Sherwan, Mansehra, Galyat, and other destinations.

SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan emphasised that the fare schedule issued by the district administration must be strictly followed. He warned that no deviation from the authorised fare will be tolerated under any circumstances.

The ongoing operations are a part of the efforts to ensure fair practices in public transportation and to address the grievances of passengers who have been subjected to exorbitant fares.