Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Crackdown On Unauthorized Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on unauthorized vehicles

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Traffic police Abbottabad Saturday have intensified their efforts to curb the operation of vehicles without proper route permits and those found outside designated areas.

Police also impounded 87 vehicles at the Police Lines Ground as a result of the crackdown.

The crackdown has resulted in the impoundment of several vehicles including two Suzuki vans operating without the required route permits. These vehicles were seized at the Police Lines Ground as part of the ongoing enforcement actions.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Suleman Zafar PSP, traffic police teams headed by Inspector Wasim Khan targeted Suzuki carriers, and Toyota Hiaces operating without route permits and beyond designated areas on various local routes within Abbottabad.

The operations aim to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain order on the city's roads.

Additionally, the authorities are also cracking down on illegal bus stops, stands, and unauthorized parking as their commitment to ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic regulations in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Vehicles Road Traffic Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illn ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir

43 minutes ago
 Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over pr ..

Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns ..

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud

3 hours ago
 Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for firs ..

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

3 hours ago
 Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

3 hours ago
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

17 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

17 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan