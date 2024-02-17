Abbottabad Traffic Police Crackdown On Unauthorized Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Traffic police Abbottabad Saturday have intensified their efforts to curb the operation of vehicles without proper route permits and those found outside designated areas.
Police also impounded 87 vehicles at the Police Lines Ground as a result of the crackdown.
The crackdown has resulted in the impoundment of several vehicles including two Suzuki vans operating without the required route permits. These vehicles were seized at the Police Lines Ground as part of the ongoing enforcement actions.
Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Suleman Zafar PSP, traffic police teams headed by Inspector Wasim Khan targeted Suzuki carriers, and Toyota Hiaces operating without route permits and beyond designated areas on various local routes within Abbottabad.
The operations aim to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain order on the city's roads.
Additionally, the authorities are also cracking down on illegal bus stops, stands, and unauthorized parking as their commitment to ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic regulations in Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA cracks down on illegal SIMs activation, unlicensed ISPs9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects walking track project9 minutes ago
-
No country aspires to achieve progress sans public participation: President19 minutes ago
-
Trader bodies urge govt to reconsider recent hike in gas tariff29 minutes ago
-
Khuhro urges judiciary to take notice of attempts to malign institutions39 minutes ago
-
Businessmen call for commercial activities at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi border posts39 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir43 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling attempt of dry fruits worth over 20 million59 minutes ago
-
Bootlegger held, liquor recovered59 minutes ago
-
Nawab Jangez Marri wins PB-9 Kohlu seat1 hour ago
-
Kohat Police arrest 6 gamblers during raid1 hour ago
-
Five power pilferers booked1 hour ago