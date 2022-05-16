Abbottabad traffic police drive continues

Abbottabad Traffic Police Monday during a massive campaign charged 332 vehicle drivers and 134 motorcyclists for various traffic violations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Abbottabad Traffic Police Monday during a massive campaign charged 332 vehicle drivers and 134 motorcyclists for various traffic violations.

On the special directives of the Traffic In-charge SSP Qamar Hayat, DSPs of district Abbottabad kicked off a massive drive against the tinted glass, rash driving by underage drivers, illegal motorcycles, without helmets motorcycling and without number plate vehicles and public transporters without stop pick and drop.

During the drive, Abbottabad traffic police have issued challans to 323 drivers on tinted glass, 354 without number plates and other traffic violations, 226 illegal number plates of the vehicles were discarded, 134 challans to the without helmet motorcycles and seized 30 motorcycles for not presenting helmet by the motorcyclists According to the police spokesman, the drive was launched to eradicate the illegal number plates, unregistered motorcycles, without number plates, tinted glass vehicles, and without documents motorcycles from the district Abbottabad.

DPO Abbottabad also directed traffic police to take action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law and keep an eye on suspicious vehicles. During this campaign, traffic police is also educating the drivers about the traffic laws.

Traffic Police Abbottabad urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to make their journey safe. The traffic police operation was still in progress at various places in the district including Abbottabad city, Havelian city, Mandian, Supply, Salhad, Murree road and Qalandar Abad the operation would continue till the end of the week.