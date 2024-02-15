Abbottabad Traffic Police Initiates "No Helmet, No Fuel" Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Abbottabad police once again launched a campaign against underage motorcyclists and those without helmets on Thursday.
The newly appointed SP Traffic Warden, Suleman Khan, commenced the drive in compliance with the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Ijaz Khan, initiating the "No Helmet, No Fuel" campaign. SP Traffic Warden Khan emphasized that the lack of helmet usage has significantly contributed to the rise in serious traffic accidents in Abbottabad District.
Khan further stated that, in order to curb traffic violations, the police have issued a ban, under section 144, on providing petrol to motorcyclists without helmets.
This measure has yielded positive results in previous drives, leading to a reduction in the daily road accident rate in the district.
The Abbottabad Traffic Police have also launched a rigorous crackdown on underage motorcyclists, reckless driving, helmet-less riders, and individuals engaging in one-wheeling. Several citations have been issued, and numerous individuals have been booked under section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
It is now mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets, and petrol pumps are obliged to refrain from selling fuel to those without helmets. Any petrol pump found violating this ban will face strict consequences.
