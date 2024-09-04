Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Vehicle Accessories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Abbottabad traffic police intensify crackdown on illegal vehicle accessories

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) In a sustained effort to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the Abbottabad Traffic Police on Wednesday intensified their campaign against pressure horns, flashlights, and illegal or non-standard number plates.

Acting on the directives of DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan and SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, the police have successfully removed hundreds of illegal number plates, pressure horns, and flashlights from vehicles across the city.

The ongoing crackdown has resulted in the issuance of numerous traffic tickets as part of the drive to ensure compliance with traffic laws. This initiative is aimed at reducing noise pollution, preventing distractions on the roads, and maintaining overall road safety standards.

The Abbottabad traffic police remain committed to upholding these regulations and improving the driving environment for all road users.

